Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 15 - Higher rates mean higher banks especially those most geared to the yield curve which we argue is European financials more than US financials.

The energy sector remains under allocated in notably under loved.

Oil prices continue to inch higher leaving 2017 average oil price estimates too low.

Is the Fed behind the curve. This mornings JOLTS data highlights how tight the labor market is without any wage pressure.

If wages move higher the Fed will move faster than folks expect.

