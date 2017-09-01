Emerging Money Daily Audio Call September 1 - Heading into the long weekend we cross the line for markets into the home stretch for the year. The summer doldrums have been kind to investors. What the does the Fall hold as volatility has started to show it cannot lay in the weeds. We also know what we don't expect will be what could trigger more risk.

Until then, ten year rates between 2.00% and 2.75% are the sweet spot for equities who have seen a strong push higher in EPS.

Have a great weekend and see you in the Fall.