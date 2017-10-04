Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 4 - Investors bullish sentiment now back near cycle highs.
With the Fed more in motion than they have been in 6-9months, investors may be too complacent to interest rate sensitivities that are finer than market is pricing in.
In the meantime, reflation and value plays ( some are one in the same) continue to track higher while megacap tech may be cooling a bit. Watch Steel, Glencore, and copper. "Plane, trains, and automobiles" may still have room to run, as we discuss valuation points that can offer you some context as the momentum looks extreme in some of these names(GM).
Don't fall asleep ahead of big Labor data this week. Not a lot of talk about the NFP release on Friday and potential for this to be a Fed trigger. Stay tuned.
