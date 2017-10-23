Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 23
By Richard Rittorno On October 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 23 - As we approach the biggest week yet for earnings season (especially in tech) we are very focused on the ECB event Thursday as the Dollar is showing signs of a fresh leg higher.
What does the weekend snap election result in Japan mean for Japanese equities, and how can you best play the developed market with highest positive EPS momentum?
Oil is slowly reasserting itself as bottom and top-down dynamics become clearer. The industry has made an adjustment to non-conventional production but the industry is also limited by oil prices at some point. Our core view remains for a base to oil prices in the low to mid-50s that will be constructive to energy equity performance.
Have a great week.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- China to improve entry-exit services to attract professionalsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Significant milestone achieved on Shanghai-Nantong rail bridgeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Electric buses run on Beijing streetSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Temple requires reservations to visit ancient ginkgo treeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Beijing to cut emission in winter heating seasonSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Global talent flocking to work in ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- Fungus used in traditional medicine can fight cancerSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-23
- China to build more marine research vesselsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-22
- 2nd World Congress on Marxism to be held in BeijingSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-10-22
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- China to improve entry-exit services to attract professionals