Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 23 - As we approach the biggest week yet for earnings season (especially in tech) we are very focused on the ECB event Thursday as the Dollar is showing signs of a fresh leg higher.

What does the weekend snap election result in Japan mean for Japanese equities, and how can you best play the developed market with highest positive EPS momentum?

Oil is slowly reasserting itself as bottom and top-down dynamics become clearer. The industry has made an adjustment to non-conventional production but the industry is also limited by oil prices at some point. Our core view remains for a base to oil prices in the low to mid-50s that will be constructive to energy equity performance.

Have a great week.