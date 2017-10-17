Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 17 - With short rates going higher and long rates staying flat, markets today are finding ways to fear the Fed.

The reality is that markets are still oscillating near all-time highs but there are examples of caution in risk assets ( see EMFX, materials, high multiple headwinds).

The med-long term moving averages are showing some signs of being tested on the way up (Dollar) and on the way down (bulks, retail ). What charts are the most concerning to us?

Earnings season rumbles on with good price dispersion within sectors. What does this signify for portfolio managers?

