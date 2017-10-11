Emerging Money Daily Audio Call October 11 - With Banks reporting tomorrow and Bullish sentiment for markets pushing higher near March peak, positioning for earnings season might we somewhat problematic.

Again, Washington is not providing much support for the tax trade as Trump alienates more GOP voting Senators.

The Fed minutes offer no new surprises but its possible the Fed is now held up by the ECB who may need to stick to negative real rates a bit longer than we had anticipated. All of this is equity positive....for now.

China data tonight needs to take a turn for the better after multiple readings in the last two months that have softened. Emerging Markets buoyed by bank valuations that are now starting to catch life.

Tune into your account for more information.