Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 8
By Richard Rittorno On November 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 8 - On the call today we highlight extreme bullish sentiment for global equity markets coupled with a the stall in small-cap stocks.
Something might have to give.
Chinese trade data out last night supports our view of a strong foundation under the emerging markets rally and continued performance of the Asian region.
Meanwhile in Europe on long end rates continue to plumb three month lows in Germany, and even further in the periphery. What does this mean in terms of central bank activity and expectations? We discuss in more detail.
Tune in to your account for more information.
