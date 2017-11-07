Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 7
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 7 - Global markets set fresh highs overnight and we continue to point towards Japan for leadership based on elevated EPS growth and capex reinvestment that should prove reflationary.
The DAX, too has rallied to new highs even when you weave in Dollar related returns.
Mario Draghi meanwhile sending EU bond yields lower and makes it more difficult to believe in the EU bank trade, but we stay firm.
Energy prices inflect higher and its worth revisiting why energy prices can stay at these levels, and why energy stocks can now finally respond with appropriate Beta.
How does China Tech compare to US Tech when analyzing growth relative to valuations? The answer is not surprising...Or is it?
Tune into your account for more information.
