Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 6 - While we have a light week ahead on macro data, Trump's trip to Asia promises to produce headlines on trade policy and North Korea while domestic headlines get a little heavier on where the administration has links to the Russia related acquisitions.

Macro data this morning is supportive to reflation and commodities trades. Euro area PMIs and Inflation readings should be good for EU Banks yet they continue to sag. We give our view on why and what takes EU banks higher.

Energy is breaking out and finally taking energy shares with it after less than high beta reactions to the first 30% of the oil move off the lows. We outline out top picks in the energy sector.

