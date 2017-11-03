Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 3

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call your ticket around the world it’s Friday, November 3 - So goes the week with the major industries around the world at all time highs or near especially European markets.

We are seeing dollar strength into the weekend on the combination of second day deliberating over the new Fed President and the payroll numbers out morning and ISM services today best since summer 2005 pushing Dollar s up to 95 that’s a great backdrop for for European equities as we know

It was really devastating move for emerging market currencies today and if you look at the Brazilian Reel the South African Rand along with Russian Ruble all blown out of the water on big moves.

