Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 20 - Lake placid has plenty of turbulence underneath the water.
The rotation in mass out of NASDAQ and high multiple stocks continues and is leading to equally outsize moves in Retail, Industrials and Banks. With tax reform seemingly coming in some form why the panic moves?
We discuss allocation rationale and why we think it continues.
Tune into your account for more information.
Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
