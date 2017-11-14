Emerging Money Daily Audio Call November 14 - The market once again hides significant pain below lake placid (aka SPX, NDX, INDU ) and we are highlighting key areas of breakdown where not only are RSI's flashing oversold but the support has been broken or in some cases annihilated.
Time for taking some action in the following stocks...
In a case of this may be the dog not the tail, the 2 yr note just keeps drifting higher and people wonder why high yield is under pressure. High yield is always highly rate sensitive but this time around, even more so. We explain why bond markets are always smarter than equity markets.
What other companies out there have a GE moment in them? Investors need to look deep within their portfolios at names without any earnings power yet are priced at a premium to their growth.
