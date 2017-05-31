Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 31 - On the call today we discuss the dynamics of month-end positioning, and lower than warranted volatility relative to politics and market forces.
(see Paris accord, Russia probes, Atlantic Alliance fallout, Testing missles, and Energy plummeting)
We refresh our view on energy prices as Brent tumbles -3% today.
Banks are breaking key trendlines off one year Lowes despite EPS profiles that look as strong as we have seen since the crisis.
...Yet despite all of this, the market overall is down a mere -20bps. Hmmmm
Tune in to your account for more information.
Atlantic Alliance • EPS • Paris • volatility
