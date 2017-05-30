Emerging Money Daily Audio Call - May 30 - After the long holiday weekend markets are sluggish in the face of macro data that challenges growth assumptions yet does not derail the concept of better second quarter GDP both in the US and around the world.
Meanwhile plenty of macro this week in the US (punctuated by Friday's NFP) and around the world.
On today's call we spend some time focusing on the oil market post-OPEC meeting and what should be short term trading range to the downside. Our medium to longer-term view on oil begins to weave in assumptions on US non-conventional efficiency as a bigger threat to spot prices as production efficiency goes higher.
Tune in to your account for more information.
