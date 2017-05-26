Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 26 - Friday's market trading volume is reflect a holiday mood with anemic volume and volatility that continues to planet.

The week over week comparisons on the Vicks are nothing short of extraordinary comparing where we were last Wednesday. We recap the positives of this week which continued to show a European economy that is leading the world and may be a signal to broader emerging market follow through.

The message for Traders should continue to be be Carovel of short-term volatility spikes but long-term volatility remains what you want to own and that is a trend that is supportive to long-term allocations.

Have a great holiday weekend.