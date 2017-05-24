Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 24 - Moody's has downgraded China, so do we care?
Our answer lies in the view that the credit profile of China is largely unchanged over the last two years and if anything private fixed asset investment is growing.
The Fed and the ECB are in the news today and neither will show an inclination to change their stripes or spots.
How do you treat Brazil a week later after the political storm tore it up?
Tune in to your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- READ: Spur CEO lays into union boss for supporting restaurant boycottSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-05-25
- How Marli van Breda fought for her life: pathologist tells court of ‘severe scuffle’ with axemanSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-05-25
- Beijing bans shared bikes in military areasSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-25
- Unisex restroom slow to gain popularitySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-25
- 4 health care trades after CBO releaseSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-05-24
- Taiwan rules in favor of same-sex marriageSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- 2 Chinese arrested for flying drones over confidential targetSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- China’s first Hualong One nuclear project taking shapeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- President Xi calls for ‘strong, modern’ navySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- Your first trade for Wednesday, May 24Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-05-24
- A third of graduates to work in first-tier citiesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- North China province reports new H7N9 caseSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- Longquan celadon brings spirit of Silk Road to lifeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- Inspections of imported waste to riseSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-05-24
- 4 Stocks to buy in a turnaroundSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-05-23
- READ: Spur CEO lays into union boss for supporting restaurant boycott