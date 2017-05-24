Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 24 - Moody's has downgraded China, so do we care?

Our answer lies in the view that the credit profile of China is largely unchanged over the last two years and if anything private fixed asset investment is growing.

The Fed and the ECB are in the news today and neither will show an inclination to change their stripes or spots.

How do you treat Brazil a week later after the political storm tore it up?

