Emerging Money daily Audio Call May 23 - Europe remains the economic engine of the world or at least the place with the best economic prospects.
Emerging markets holding up well despite Brazil but are EM equities running into resistance against developed markets?
The Fed still holds the greatest potential to upset the market, outside the political circus in Washington. Fed minutes tomorrow should not deliver a new message on interest rate trajectory.
Turn into your account for more information.
Tagged with: Brazil • emerging markets • emerging money • fed
