Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 22

By On May 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 22 - On the call we discuss the week ahead and how the combination of a holiday week and tromp on the road means equities could be sleepy. Key events for US: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMIs in Europe.

What has underperformed the market year today and where do we see opportunities?  Market breadth or lack  thereof is a growing concern.

Tune in to your account for more information.

 

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply