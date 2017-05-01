Emerging Money Daily Audio Call May 1 - While US Congress negotiators appear to have adverted a shutdown of the government, the month of May brings a whole host of other questions for investors.

Historically May/June is one of the most volatile periods for investors. We own some battle scars from year's past that we discuss.

EM equities are poised to break out despite commodities languishing. We outline why EM will break the top end of this range, and we present a surprise country in Southeast Asia we think investors should focus on.

Macro data remains crucial to the global recovery and this week helps frame the debate as Employment and Manufacturing data across the Eurozone and the USA is front and center. We highlight the data that matters most for investors.

Tune in to your account for more information.