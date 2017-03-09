Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 9 - On the call today we focused on crude oil which suddenly is becoming a problem for the market.
Are there greater implications for crude oil (USO, quote) if it moves below $40?
Besides crude oil, market participants are also focusing the growing rhetoric coming from central banks. Especially within the ECB today's master of ceremonies being the focal point.
We explain why investors should consider that markets are not pricing in more hawkish tone from Draghi this time.
Tune in to your account for more information
