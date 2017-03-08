Emerging Money Daily Audio Call - March 8 - Will ADP = NFP? Today’s blowout private sector report in the US has major implications for the world as the yield curve continues to move…everywhere.
Is the Fed behind the curve? Is this a rhetorical question?
What to do about oil? Record long positioning and terrible inventory numbers add up to a sloppy tape with OPEC to support it.
Is the levee about to break?
Tune into your account for more information.
