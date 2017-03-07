Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 7 - On the call we discuss price action this morning which is following the less confident path of the last few sessions.

Below the surface of the indices more stocks are breaking down and some of the thematic trades of last 12months, including reflation and transport trades, are under the gun.

Friday is US payroll data day and we see risks to the downside for markets from stronger wage gains.

Last night the House released the first part of its ACA reform legislation. We weigh in.

