Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 6 - The week ahead after the Fed made it clear they are all on the same page promises to have more uncertainty for risk assets that must begin to assess the impact of a rate cycle that is not about one or two hikes, but a process that could pick up steam.

EM growth is built off a narrow base of countries that have been performing. The bigger picture lies not only with the ability of manufacturing economies to join the ranks but what happens with inflation expectations.

What is in our market dashboard of watch signals?

We outline the tools you need to assess short and longer terms risks.

Have a great week.