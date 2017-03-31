Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 31 - Strong macro around the world again overnight supports the global trade over the US.
EM however struggles over the last couple sessions despite better Chinese macro. We point out a few headwinds…
Materials names may be positioning for the next leg in after what has been two steps forward and one step in reverse since Last summer.
US Retail continues to respond to changes in the outlook for the border adjustment tax, as tax reform is going to take baby steps. We like the recovery trade in the following names….
Tune into your account for more information.
Have a great weekend!
