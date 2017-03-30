Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 30 - What a difference a week makes when looking at the bounce across multiple asset classes that include Small Caps, Rates, High Yield, and Oil.
From weakness to strength on the charts.
Speaking of Oil, Brent has bounced nicely as we start to realize that Q1 demand does not indicate the overall trend. We go long the energy sector after a healthy pullback.
How are you positioning yourself into this weekend versus last weekend?
Tune into your account for more information.
Tagged with: charts • High Yield • Rates • Small Caps
