Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 3 - Fed heavy day with the feature being Yellen's speech at 1pm.
Despite the Trump speech and some strong macro data, the story of the week is a ton of Fed commentary that has highlighted where the interest rate cycle is moving higher. How fast and how high? These are the details that will define the market trajectory.
We discuss the dynamics at work.
European macro data is unequivocally the best in the world right now. What is the implication for the ECB and their policy? We continue to endorse EU Equity outperformance and tell you where we are looking.
The Retail sector will remain under secular pressure but there are ways to trade within the ranks.
Tune into your account and have a great weekend.
Our Twitter Feed
