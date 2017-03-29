Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 29 - On the call today we highlight the bounce in US Retail stocks in the absence of tax reform that has a bullseye on the back of retail imports.

Key resistance lies ahead and political gridlock may do for Retail what fundamentals cannot to push through these levels.

EM trades sideways but technicals have to like the way overbot conditions have been worked off…we discuss.

On the site today we outline why we believe the EU trade remains in the early to mid- innings, especially with a currency that has broken negative correlation to the underlying indices.

