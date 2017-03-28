Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 28

Markets seem indifferent to gridlock in Washington and the specter of a debt default.
But traders know that global markets (ex-EM) are sideways to lower and sentiment and momentum is at a low ebb.
This poses an interesting opportunity to trade from the long side especially in regions that are not the USA, where we have higher conviction on EPS and macro growth.
…Welcome to the trade of Europe and EM. On the call today we break down our favorite EU market and explain why EM will continue to outperform.
US banks rallying with flatter yield curve?
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 4 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- OR Tambo heist suspect receives death threats for ‘cooperating with police’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Theft of trailer hobbles SPCA’s work in AlbertonSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Gordhan in the dark about why Zuma ordered him homeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Gordhan presses ahead with Gupta companies court bidSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- FIFA bans Lionel Messi banned for four international matchesSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a mission to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from title raceSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- WATCH: ‘I am still the Finance Minister‚’ says Pravin GordhanSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- On form Makhura slams Mashaba and Zille at anti-xenophobia marchSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Du Preez lets slip Stormers’ closely-guarded‚ bruising ‘Kiwi day’ to prepare for NZ teamsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- New home for ‘too colonial’ Cape Town City BalletSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Police called in after ‘human waste’ found in Coca-Cola cansSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- FIFA says no word from Maradona over threat to quitSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-28
- Your first trade for Tuesday, March 28Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-03-28
- Top tourism province Yunnan goes harsh on kickbacksSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-28
- Avian flu under spotlightSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-28
- OR Tambo heist suspect receives death threats for ‘cooperating with police’