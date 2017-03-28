Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 28

Markets seem indifferent to gridlock in Washington and the specter of a debt default. 

But traders know that global markets (ex-EM) are sideways to lower and sentiment and momentum is at a low ebb.

This poses an interesting opportunity to trade from the long side especially in regions that are not the USA, where we have higher conviction on EPS and macro growth.

…Welcome to the trade of Europe and EM.  On the call today we break down our favorite EU market and explain why EM will continue to outperform.

US banks rallying with  flatter yield curve?

