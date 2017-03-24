Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 24 - Going into the weekend how aggressive do you need to be with political uncertainty shifting to the US ( away from Europe) ?
What key indicators are we watching?
The US Housing sector remains a strength and the porridge is neither too hit or too cold.
Speaking of Europe, composite macro services and manufacturing again move higher supporting our “all-in” EU trade.
Have a great weekend!
