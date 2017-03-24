Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 24

March 24, 2017

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 24 - Going into the weekend how aggressive do you need to be with political uncertainty shifting to the US ( away from Europe) ?

What key indicators are we watching?

The US Housing sector remains a strength and the porridge is neither too hit or too cold.

Speaking of Europe, composite macro services and manufacturing again move higher supporting our “all-in” EU trade.

Have a great weekend!

