Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 23

By On March 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 23 - Are we waiting with baited breath on the bill to be passed House or not. 

Markets are drifting higher but wither way there are some major inflection points to watch in Oil, Small Caps, Banks, and Rates.

What are watching for the economy and how important are earnings to getting the SPX to the next level (rhetorical!)?

Tune into your account for more information.

 

 

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply