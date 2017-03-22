Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 22 - Surprisingly sane on a relative basis?

This is what we might say about EU politics compared to what’s going on in the US right now and after France and the Netherlands appear to have fallen in line on the side of liberal to central politics, the US needs to get its act together for markets to move higher.

Yesterday’s price action could be argued as technical but it was more about the DOA status of the Republican Healthcare Bill. We discuss…

Key levels are being clung to in Oil, Rates, High Yield, and Small Caps. What is the greatest indicator of increased stress?

Tune into your account for information and how we are trading the recent volatility.