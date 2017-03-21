Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 21 - The Trump Trade hits the skids as the Healthcare vote in the House staring everyone in the face.
Small Caps and Transports don’t want to see yields falling and the Dollar tanking. MAGA not so great right now.
…Speaking of the USD, we flag the benefit to EU banks from the flagging US currency.
EM has been on a great run but we have to be observant of overbought conditions and today's trade runs the risk of an outside reversal.
What do we mean?
Tune into your account for more information.
