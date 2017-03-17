Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 17

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 17 - We recap the week with a focus on the bright spots in macro and on the charts. 

The trades that bounced and saw support from key levels will be the ones to watch next week:  Oil, EM, Euro, and broader commodities.

Europe remains our focus as rates stay range bound on the long end but we see a more aggressive ECB, adding to the investment argument.  We outline the trade for high yielding Europe and where investors can find chunky dividends in strange places.

Have a great weekend.

Tim

