Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 17 - We recap the week with a focus on the bright spots in macro and on the charts.

The trades that bounced and saw support from key levels will be the ones to watch next week: Oil, EM, Euro, and broader commodities.

Europe remains our focus as rates stay range bound on the long end but we see a more aggressive ECB, adding to the investment argument. We outline the trade for high yielding Europe and where investors can find chunky dividends in strange places.

