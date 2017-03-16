Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 16 - With the Fed unleashing a global rally that spills into today, we now keep our focus global and away from US asset prices.

Dutch elections are a sigh of relief but regardless of the outcome we know the politics in Europe will remain and concern for investors, with France and Germany as the feature acts.

With valuations for the EU equity markets trading at massive discounts to the SPX, and with an earnings recovery story taking place, Europe is the place to be.

On the call we give you our core EU basket to get exposure across the region.

