Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 16 - With the Fed unleashing a global rally that spills into today, we now keep our focus global and away from US asset prices.
Dutch elections are a sigh of relief but regardless of the outcome we know the politics in Europe will remain and concern for investors, with France and Germany as the feature acts.
With valuations for the EU equity markets trading at massive discounts to the SPX, and with an earnings recovery story taking place, Europe is the place to be.
On the call we give you our core EU basket to get exposure across the region.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- WATCH: Terrified kidnap victim jumps out of boot of moving car to escapeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Security guards matched by helicopter unit in R2bn Fidelity ADT dealSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Grants fiasco: Judgment to be handed down on FridaySource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Blitzboks decimated by injuries with Hong Kong loomingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Sierra Leone pastor unearths massive 706-carat diamondSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Rugby attempts to bring the sport as close to a seamless global calendar as possibleSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Cheetahs ring the changes for JaguaresSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- WATCH: Jewel robber left behind as getaway car speeds off without himSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-03-16
- Davis: Fed did good job setting market up for rate hikeSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-03-16
- Your first trade for Thursday, March 16Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-03-16
- Body weight requirements loosened for military academy candidatesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-16
- Top legislator thanks journalists covering annual sessionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-16
- Math textbooks from Shanghai head to BritainSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-16
- Projects to improve traffic on YangtzeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-16
- Donor shortage threatens rare-blood carriersSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-03-16
- WATCH: Terrified kidnap victim jumps out of boot of moving car to escape