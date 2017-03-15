Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 15 - On the call we size up today's Fed outcome and look towards the June meeting which has to be in play based on the recent spate of data we have seen from employment to housing, to manufacturing.

Meanwhile we have the “curious case of” the US Dollar. What gives if growth is sustainable and the Fed is on the front foot?

Oil: what us the reality of the US shale industry and whether it will destroy the global market for oil? We think not, and discuss technology and demand.

EM after licking some wounds could track to fresh cycle highs if the Fed threads the needle.

European elections seem forgotten with the focus on the Fed, but the market could soon obsess on more EXIT trades.

