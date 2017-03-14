Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 14 - Storm clouds forming everywhere?
Well, on a day when a massive snowstorm is crippling the east coast of the US we are wondering whether we are getting ominous clouds forming over credit markets. We discuss.
What should investors think about the pullback in the transports and small cap stocks? Airlines are weaker for age old reasons related ot capacity but that won’t stop is from wondering about Dow Theory.
Tune into your account for more information.
