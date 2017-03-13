Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 13 - The week ahead is not fully priced into market expectations for risk.

This week is not just about the Fed, and Chinese data.

Dutch elections have been stepped up in risk factor after the weekend’s anti-Islam spat with the Turks, meanwhile Merkel is in Washington to face a hostile audience, and Trump has to release a budget with some detail for 2018.

All of this is on top of markets that staring at oil as a lynchpin asset for sentiment and broader risk.

We surround this entire framework on today’s call.

Tune into your account for more information.

Click here to subscribe