Emerging Money Daily Audio Call March 10 - Global markets are subdued despite a strong US payroll number which should support an economy that is accelerating. There were details of today’s print that illustrate the headwinds that still must be confronted.
Bond yields have not broken out of a range and the USD meanwhile may be more focused on the EU than anything right now. We explain.
Oil continues a bit lower today and there is a risk that technicals take it further down but we see support for Brent where we have found it before near the bottom of the range. There will be a test of the markets will here as Saudi shows no sign of bailing out US shale producers however.
South Korea shrugging off the impeachment of the President Park but for how long?
Have a great weekend.
