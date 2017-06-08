Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 8 - Today's events in the political theater remind of a season finale for a series one might be watching on Netflix or HBO.

The Comey hearings and the UK elections present multiple planes of analysis for markets but the reality is status quo is positive.

We spend significant time on today's blog discussing the ECB and Mario Draghi's options and what they mean for global interest rates and what we might impute about his policy on the direction of oil and the Euro.

