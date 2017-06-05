Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 5 - The week ahead brings more macro to support the thesis the global economy is clicking along at a pace that should keep CBs focused on cutting extraordinary accommodation but doesn't scare them into overly aggressive policy.

That approach should bode well for global equities especially those outside the USA where the USD has not bounced much off of last week's 75bps lower move and -3% over 15 sessions.

Oil politics are heating up again as the Arab states put the screws to Qatar for siding with Shiite sentiment. Meanwhile Russia is enjoying its position as the glue that is holding the OPEC cartel together...yes, we said that.

