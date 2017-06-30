Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 30 - We may look back on this week as an inflection point for global interest rates and central bank policy after the ECB,
BOE, Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Australia, and even the Bank for International Settlements weighed in on policy and the risks of being behind the inflation curve.
On today's call we weigh rotation versus valuation and of course this analysis is all subject to investor positioning.
Have a great weekend.
Tagged with: Australia • BOE • Canada • interest rates
