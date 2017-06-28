Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 28 - On today's call we highlight the volatility that is underpinning the last week of the quarter, and first half.
Today's move is upward price action after a whipsaw yesterday.
Once again European currencies and rates are driving a sense that there is a higher rate environment that may support further allocation towards banks and reflation trades.
The retail sector just one week ago was left for dead, with the irony being that this may have put a bottom in for retail stocks as the XRT on the short to medium term.
Sentiment in OIL is never even keel and after digesting this morning's inventory numbers Brent is poised to continue to trade higher in the face of shorts that are offsides once again.
Tune in to the call for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Guideline issued to ease shortages of medicineSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-29
- Your first trade for Wednesday, June 28Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-06-28
- China launches new destroyerSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-28
- China introduces emergency cybersecurity planSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Large floods may threaten central, southern ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Another 20 taken off missing people’s list in China landslideSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- China adopts intelligence lawSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Woman under probe for flipping coins in aircraft engineSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Guideline issued to ease shortages of medicine