Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 28 - On today's call we highlight the volatility that is underpinning the last week of the quarter, and first half.

Today's move is upward price action after a whipsaw yesterday.

Once again European currencies and rates are driving a sense that there is a higher rate environment that may support further allocation towards banks and reflation trades.

The retail sector just one week ago was left for dead, with the irony being that this may have put a bottom in for retail stocks as the XRT on the short to medium term.

Sentiment in OIL is never even keel and after digesting this morning's inventory numbers Brent is poised to continue to trade higher in the face of shorts that are offsides once again.

