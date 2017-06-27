Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 27 - On today's call we continue the discussion about the increasing presence of central bank tightening around the world.
This morning, Mario Draghi highlighted that the European economy is shifting into a higher gear and the ECB must consider reflation and the impact of impending inflation.
The response of the market has not surprisingly been to supercharge the long end of the rates curves in Europe and also the United States.
Meanwhile commodities and miners are also moving off the low ebb of sentiment on these comments, and aided by some M&A in the sectors.
Tune into your account to hear our overview of these dynamics.
ECB • Mario Draghi • miners • United States
