Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 26 - Headlines from the Supreme Court on church and state, and the travel ban do not calm the anxieties of a country that voted for less government but is getting more.
Meanwhile macro in Europe continues to impress while macro in the US continues to depress.
Speaking of depressing, rates are moving lower as central banks are urged to move faster. Despite all this European banks are trading higher today and remain the highest beta financials trade in the world.
We ponder the disparity in the text base on valuations between those companies who are poor software models and those legacy mega cab companies who are slowly moving in that direction.
Tune in to your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: macro • Supreme Court • trading • US
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Police punish Beijing students for bullyingSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Torrential rain affects over 3.5 million people in ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Chinese vessel takes foreign trainees on expeditionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- Beijing ranks 1st in energy efficiencySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- World-leading science center to be built in BeijingSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-27
- HK to ‘grasp opportunities’Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-26
- Trading the CBO: 6 buys in healthcareSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-06-26
- Practitioners call for better Internet copyright protection in ChinaSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-26
- China’s new high-speed train debutsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-26
- Xi: “One country, two systems” the best arrangement for HKSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-26
- Xi urges coordinated efforts to deepen overall reformSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-26
- Police punish Beijing students for bullying