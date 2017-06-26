Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 26 - Headlines from the Supreme Court on church and state, and the travel ban do not calm the anxieties of a country that voted for less government but is getting more.

Meanwhile macro in Europe continues to impress while macro in the US continues to depress.

Speaking of depressing, rates are moving lower as central banks are urged to move faster. Despite all this European banks are trading higher today and remain the highest beta financials trade in the world.

We ponder the disparity in the text base on valuations between those companies who are poor software models and those legacy mega cab companies who are slowly moving in that direction.

Tune in to your account for more information