Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 23 - We recap the weeks events and discuss the good and the bad of the world macro. It was truly a week where reflation trades caught a boost yet growth expectations slumped. PPI better in Europe but not China.
The retail space continues to digest Amazons dominance but the strength of the housing market should continue to underpin related home improvement trades despite a week or tape today.
The dollar trade it sideways this week and that has allowed emerging markets and commodities to catch up.
