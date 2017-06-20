Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 20 - On today's call we discuss the move in oil and the potential broader impact on markets which right now seem to be trading more on Fed comments and impact of the Dollar's recent pop.

Will China A Shares be included in the MCI index later today?

We discuss the composition of the index and the implications for the emerging market as a class.

The fallout from the Amazon Whole Foods deal continues and we discuss who maybe next to fall.

