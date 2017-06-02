Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 2

Global growth downshifted this week mildly but clearly the trend remains constructive despite this morning's anemic US payroll data.
The mixed response from markets suggests that there can be a sweet spot for those sectors sensitive to better global growth conditions without an overly aggressive central bank reaction. (See the trading action in Transports and industrials)
Emerging markets like a weaker dollar but they don't like a flatter yield curve, we explain this theory.
Where oh where have all the Euro bears gone? It was only a few months ago when the calls for the Euro to move through parity and the inevitable destruction of the common currency were ringing loud through crossover and macro players. Why have they been so wrong?
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Champions Sundowns go down to Tunisian giants EsperanceSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Vacation stocks a buy? 4 tradesSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-06-02
- Baxter ropes in goalkeeper coach Heredia to BafanaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Relief as S&P holds off lowering credit ratingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- It’s official: Brian Molefe’s out of Eskom – againSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Shakespeare gives purpose to the homeless on the mean streets of Jo’burgSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Juventus have different level of belief now, says Allegri ahead of Real clashSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Denmark revokes 334-year-old blasphemy lawSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Hlaudi disciplinary hearing postponedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- David Higgs to join J’Something on local version of ‘My Kitchen Rules’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- US returns Chinese fugitive, a suspected rapistSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-02
- Court grants Zuma leave to appeal ruling on Cabinet reshuffle documentsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-06-02
- Guideline helps county cut costs of weddings, funeralsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-02
- Nutritional program benefits over 36 million rural studentsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-02
- Top court to boost child protectionSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-06-02
- Champions Sundowns go down to Tunisian giants Esperance