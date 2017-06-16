Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 16 - Amazon's deal for Whole Foods brings attention back to sector specific tactical investing.

Consumer Staples remain under pressure from the forces of disruption and technology. Amazon's acquisition reminds investors why they were chasing mega Tech names who have been pushing around legacy business models.

Interest rates have bounced not just in the US but globally and should continue to reassert themselves, albeit in a range that will not surprise anyone. This backdrop will support continued outperformance of Financials.

The pullback and European equities should be bought, and we believe European macro and Currency dynamics will be the easiest fundamental story to make as we get into the summer.

Have a great weekend and tune into your account for more information.