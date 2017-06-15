Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 15 - The day after the Fed markets are wrestling with weaker macro, a delicate oil market, and a number of technical breakdowns in key sentiment readings.

What looked like healthy rotation a week ago out of tech into oversold sectors now looks like just a rotation out of equities.

Retail stocks, and reflation trades find fresh pressure along with the NASDAQ.

Financials remain a consensus neutral to positive story and the XLF resonates the combination of compelling valuation meets fiscal dreams.

