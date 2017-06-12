Emerging Money Daily Audio Call June 12 - The tech tantrum continues but this is really about investors choosing between value and growth and also applying some sanity to over bought Tech stocks.

We continue to believe the price action is positive especially where oversold companies with decent balance sheets are being bought despite challenging secular themes surrounding them. We are speaking directly to the retail sector and the auto sector which are now bouncing two days in a row.

Emerging market equity's should be resilient here but take a look under the hood of your EM ETF and you will see tech heavy names right near the top of the index weightings.

